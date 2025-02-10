2025 Northview Lady Chiefs Softball Rosters Announced
February 10, 2025
The Northview Lady Chiefs have named their 2025 varsity and junior varsity teams.
The rosteras are as follows:
VARSITY
- Addysen Bolen
- Riley Brooks
- Bailey Burkette
- Mary Clayton Dawson
- Jamison Gilman
- Aubrey Hadley
- Kylie Langham
- Mikayla McAnally
- Daviona Randolph
- Avery Stuckey
JUNIOR VARSITY
- Auna Arredond
- Amanda Frenandez
- Brielle Garcia
- Zoey Grice
- Aviya Labue
- Allison Nafel
- Bella Sanspree
- Chloe Satterwhite
- Julianna Tidwell
- Abigail Williams
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
Comments