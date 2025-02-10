2025 Northview Lady Chiefs Softball Rosters Announced

The Northview Lady Chiefs have named their 2025 varsity and junior varsity teams.

The rosteras are as follows:

VARSITY

Addysen Bolen

Riley Brooks

Bailey Burkette

Mary Clayton Dawson

Jamison Gilman

Aubrey Hadley

Kylie Langham

Mikayla McAnally

Daviona Randolph

Avery Stuckey

JUNIOR VARSITY

Auna Arredond

Amanda Frenandez

Brielle Garcia

Zoey Grice

Aviya Labue

Allison Nafel

Bella Sanspree

Chloe Satterwhite

Julianna Tidwell

Abigail Williams

NorthEscambia.com file photo.