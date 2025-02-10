2025 Northview Lady Chiefs Softball Rosters Announced

February 10, 2025

The Northview Lady Chiefs  have named their 2025 varsity and junior varsity teams.

The rosteras are as follows:

VARSITY

  • Addysen Bolen
  • Riley Brooks
  • Bailey Burkette
  • Mary Clayton Dawson
  • Jamison Gilman
  • Aubrey Hadley
  • Kylie Langham
  • Mikayla McAnally
  • Daviona Randolph
  • Avery Stuckey

JUNIOR VARSITY

  • Auna Arredond
  • Amanda Frenandez
  • Brielle Garcia
  • Zoey Grice
  • Aviya Labue
  • Allison Nafel
  • Bella Sanspree
  • Chloe Satterwhite
  • Julianna Tidwell
  • Abigail Williams

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

