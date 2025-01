Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit Barnett Crossroads With 100 MPH Winds

The National Weather Service has confirmed that it was an EF-1 tornado that caused damage in the Barnett Crossroads community north of Flomaton on December 28.

A NWS survey found that the tornado was on the ground for 2.22 miles with winds up to 100 mph.

There were no injuries reported.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.