Update: First Judicial Circuit Court System Reopening

Here is updated court information from the First Judicial Circuit.

Escambia County Courts will open with a delayed start time on Friday, January 24. All proceedings scheduled to begin before 10 a.m. will begin at 10:30 a.m. Other proceedings will continue as scheduled

Okaloosa County Courts will be open Friday, January 24 for regular business hours.

Santa Rosa County Courts will be open with a delayed start time on Friday, January 24. The Santa Rosa County Courthouse will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. with proceedings previously scheduled to start at 9 a.m. moved to 11 a.m. Individuals summonsed for Jury Selection at 1 p.m. should report as scheduled.

Judge Drake’s final pleas will start at 11 a.m.

Judge Warrick’s delinquency docket will start at 11 a.m.

Judge Hilliard’s video arraignments will be moved to Monday, January 27, and will be conducted with first appearances that day.

Judge Stevens’ family law hearings via Zoom will be conducted at the regularly scheduled time.

File photo.