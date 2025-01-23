Two Killed In Highway 97 Crash In Walnut Hill

January 23, 2025

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Walnut Hill.

The crash happened on Highway 97 just south of North Highway 99 and involved two vehicles and a passenger car.

One pickup truck came to rest upside down in Highway 97. That driver was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert. The second pickup ran off the road and struck a ditch; that driver was not seriously injured.

A passenger car left the roadway and struck a large fence post. Both occupants of the car were pronounced decease on the scene.

Highway 97 is expected to remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

It did not appear that there was any snow or ice on the roadway before the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the passenger car until troopers notify next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 