Two Killed In Highway 97 Crash In Walnut Hill

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Walnut Hill.

The crash happened on Highway 97 just south of North Highway 99 and involved two vehicles and a passenger car.

One pickup truck came to rest upside down in Highway 97. That driver was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert. The second pickup ran off the road and struck a ditch; that driver was not seriously injured.

A passenger car left the roadway and struck a large fence post. Both occupants of the car were pronounced decease on the scene.

Highway 97 is expected to remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

It did not appear that there was any snow or ice on the roadway before the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photos of the passenger car until troopers notify next of kin.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.