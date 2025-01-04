The Cold Is Coming: Big Weather Changes Begin This Weekend

We are expected very cold temperatures and frigid wind chill values next week and several nights below freezing in North Escambia.

Saturday will see increasing clouds and a high in the mid 50s. There’s a slight chance of rain on Sunday, and it will be warmer around 70. By Sunday night, rain and thunderstorms, some possibly severe, will be likely by Sunday night with the passage of a cold front. Both Saturday and Sunday will be a good chance to prepare for the cold weather — find a place for plants and wrap pipes.

Next week, we’ll have highs only in the 40s and lows in in the 20s each day.

Here is the complete North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 42. South wind around 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.