Tate Aggies Play In Orlando Holiday Tournament

The Tate Aggies took part in the KSA Events 2024 Holiday Basketball Tournament at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando.

Scores were as follows:

Middletown (OH) 69, Tate 27 (Friday)

Tate 91, Knoxville Catholic (TN) 86 (Saturday)

Beechwood (KY) 59, Tate 47 (Monday)

