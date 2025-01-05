Salzman Hosts Blanket Drive for Community

January 5, 2025

Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman has organized a blanket drive for the community through January 10.

“As the cold weather sets in, many in our community, especially the elderly and families facing hardship, are struggling to stay warm. Some can’t afford heat, and others don’t even have power,” Salzman said. “To help make sure no one is left out in the cold, I’m organizing a blanket drive to provide warmth to those in need.”

Residents can help by donating:

via PayPal: MICHELLE@SYSCTL.NET
via Venmo: @MICHELLE-SALZMAN-

New blankets of all sizes can be donated at 3212 South Hwy 95A in Cantonment. Coordinate the drop-off by texting or calling (850) 207-5024.

Anyone that knows of someone that needs blankets can email michelle@sysctl.net using the subject “HELP NEEDED” and supply the contact information & who needs the blankets..

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 