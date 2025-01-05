Salzman Hosts Blanket Drive for Community

Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman has organized a blanket drive for the community through January 10.

“As the cold weather sets in, many in our community, especially the elderly and families facing hardship, are struggling to stay warm. Some can’t afford heat, and others don’t even have power,” Salzman said. “To help make sure no one is left out in the cold, I’m organizing a blanket drive to provide warmth to those in need.”

Residents can help by donating:

via PayPal: MICHELLE@SYSCTL.NET

via Venmo: @MICHELLE-SALZMAN-

New blankets of all sizes can be donated at 3212 South Hwy 95A in Cantonment. Coordinate the drop-off by texting or calling (850) 207-5024.

Anyone that knows of someone that needs blankets can email michelle@sysctl.net using the subject “HELP NEEDED” and supply the contact information & who needs the blankets..