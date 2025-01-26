Overeaters Anonymous Meetings To Be Held At Bratt Church

January 26, 2025

Overeaters Anonymous, A Twelve Step Program, will be meeting at Bratt First Baptist Church on Monday morning from 10-11 a.m.

According to the organization, OA offers unconditional acceptance, ongoing and readily available support, and a program that brings about physical, emotional, and spiritual recovery from compulsive eating and compulsive food behaviors.

Bratt First Baptist Church is located at 4570 West Highway 4, just west of Northview High School.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 