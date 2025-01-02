New Red Light Cameras Now Active At These Pensacola Intersections

New red light cameras are now active in Pensacola, and police will soon be issuing tickets.

The cameras are located at:

9th Avenue & Bayou — north, south, east, and west approaches (near Cordova Mall)

9th Avenue & Airport — north, south, east, and west approaches (also near Cordova Mall)

9th Avenue & Fairfield Drive — east and west approaches

Davis Hwy & Fairfield Drive — east and west approaches

9th Avenue & Gregory Street — west approach

These intersections were chosen based on traffic crash data collected over several years and have historically been sites of Pensacola’s most major crashes., Pensacola Police said. In the past two years alone, these five intersections have accounted for 377 vehicle crashes.

There’s a grace period in place for now. After February 1, each violation will be reviewed by a Pensacola Police officer, and citations will be issued. These citations will n