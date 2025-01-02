New Red Light Cameras Now Active At These Pensacola Intersections
January 2, 2025
New red light cameras are now active in Pensacola, and police will soon be issuing tickets.
The cameras are located at:
- 9th Avenue & Bayou — north, south, east, and west approaches (near Cordova Mall)
- 9th Avenue & Airport — north, south, east, and west approaches (also near Cordova Mall)
- 9th Avenue & Fairfield Drive — east and west approaches
- Davis Hwy & Fairfield Drive — east and west approaches
- 9th Avenue & Gregory Street — west approach
These intersections were chosen based on traffic crash data collected over several years and have historically been sites of Pensacola’s most major crashes., Pensacola Police said. In the past two years alone, these five intersections have accounted for 377 vehicle crashes.
There’s a grace period in place for now. After February 1, each violation will be reviewed by a Pensacola Police officer, and citations will be issued. These citations will n
Comments
One Response to “New Red Light Cameras Now Active At These Pensacola Intersections”
Hope they don’t try to set the yellow light to change to red so fast as other towns have done,just to try to give out tickets to try to make money. That just makes the intersection more dangerous trying not to get caught turning red. Some towns turn lights to change to red the fastest legal time set by law just to generate revenue. Which should be outlawed and unconstitutional. Much of the times these cameras are put up and managed by private companies out to generate money for themselves. Not to keep people safe. Nothing wrong with trying to make the intersections safe.