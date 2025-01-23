Here’s The Latest Escambia County Winter Weather Update

Here is the latest update from Escambia County:

Escambia County is under an extreme cold warning through Thursday morning, Jan. 23, according to the National Weather Service Mobile, Alabama. Wind chills and air temperatures will drop as low as 10 degrees. Although sunny conditions have melted some of the snow, ice is expected to form after sunset, leading to icy roadways. Residents are strongly urged to stay off the roadways. All roads and bridges in Escambia County should be considered impassable until further notice due to hazardous driving conditions.

Emergency vehicles should be the only vehicles on the road until further notice. Road conditions will remain hazardous as the melted snow turns into ice.

Additional County Updates:

Public Safety is continuing to operate and respond to emergency calls.

County offices are closed through Friday, Jan. 24.

Escambia County Fire Rescue has responded to several calls for burst pipes due to the cold weather. Residents are reminded to cover pipes and allow outdoor faucets to slowly drip to prevent them from freezing and breaking.

County Public Works crews have been working throughout Escambia County to clear snow from roads and bridges to make them accessible for emergency vehicles to respond to calls.

Escambia County offices will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24 due to continued hazardous road conditions from Tuesday’s winter snowstorm. Essential employees such as first responders will remain available.

Offices closing include:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments

County Administration offices

West Florida Public Libraries – all locations

Escambia County Tax Collector – all offices

Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office – both locations

Waste Services Administration and the Perdido Landfill

Escambia County Extension Services

Escambia County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller – all offices

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Area Transit and Customer Service

ECAT buses and the UWF trolleys will not run Jan. 23 or 24. Normal bus service is expected to resume Saturday, Jan. 25.

All Escambia County Early Voting locations will remain closed on Thursday, January 23. Decisions regarding Early Voting on Friday, January 24 will be made late Thursday afternoon, once conditions can be assessed. For the safety of the public and the election workers decisions will be made on a daily basis.

I-10 Closure Alert from FDOT:

Beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, FDOT will close I-10 from the Alabama/Florida state line to exit 192 (U.S. Highway 90) in Gadsden County in both directions due to hazardous road conditions. Please seek alternative routes until further notice. Conditions can change rapidly or bring unexpected circumstances. Unless travel is necessary, it is advised to stay off the roads.

Pictured: An Escambia County crew works to clear snow and ice from Highway 99A near Walnut Hill. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.