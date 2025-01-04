Here’s The College Football Playoff, Bowl TV Schedule

January 4, 2025

Here is the college football bowl and playoff schedule for the remainder of the season:

Saturday, Jan. 4
Liberty vs. Buffalo (Bahamas Bowl) | 10 a.m. | ESPN2

Sunday, Jan. 5
North Central (IL) vs. Mount Union (Stagg Bowl for the DIII championship game in Houston) | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 6
Montana State vs. North Dakota State (FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas) | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Jan. 9
No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (College Football Playoff semifinal — Orange Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Jan. 10
No. 3 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State (College Football Playoff semifinal — Cotton Bowl) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 20
TBD vs. TBD (College Football Playoff National Championship Game — in Atlanta) | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 