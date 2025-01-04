FPL Has Been Performing ‘Drone Operations’ In Molino And Cantonment

January 4, 2025

Florida Power & Light has confirmed that they have been conducting drone operations in the Molino and Cantonment areas to inspect electrical equipment.

“Inspecting our infrastructure is one of the ways we use drone technology to provide safe and reliable electricity to our customers in good weather and bad,” FPLE spokesperson Jack Ebie told NorthEscambia.com. “These proactive assessments help us identify any areas of concern before an outage can occur.”

We reached out to FPL after numerous readers questioned why they saw the drones flying in their neighborhoods.

Photo courtesy FPL for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

