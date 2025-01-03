Florida Hunting And Fishing Licenses Are 50% Off Today

January 3, 2025

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offerenced substantial discounts on select resident hunting and fishing licenses through today, January 3.

An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis provides a 50% discount on the annual and five-year Gold Sportsman licenses, as well as Youth Lifetime Sportsman licenses (for ages 0-17). Additionally, the annual freshwater/saltwater fishing combination license is reduced to only $5.

Residents can purchase the discounted licenses online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, in person at their local tax collector’s office or through the Fish|Hunt FL App, available on Apple and Android devices. Additionally, the discounted one-year and five-year Gold Sportsman licenses can be purchased at any participating license agent, which can be found by going to GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, selecting “Purchase Recreational Licenses & Permits” and clicking on “Locate an Agent.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 