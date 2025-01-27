Florida Average Gas Price Rises A Few Cents

January 27, 2025

During the past two weeks, Florida’s state average gas price exceeded $3.20 per gallon.

Sunday’s state average of $3.22 per gallon is 3 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 11 cents more than a month ago, and 5 cents more than this time last year.

Escambia County’s average was $2.94, one of the lowest regions in the state. A North Escambia low price of $2.85 was available Sunday night at several stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment. The cheapest in Pensacola was $2.71 at a station on West Nine Mile Road.

“Drivers will likely continue to see gas prices fluctuate through the week, but there doesn’t currently appear to be any significant measure of relief on the way as of now,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

