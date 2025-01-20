Escambia County, Century, Pensacola Closures

This is a list of school and government closures due to the winter weather for Escambia County, Florida. This list will be updated as new information is received, so reload the page.

(This list does not include holiday closures for Monday.)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Escambia County Public Schools – all schools and offices are closed for Tuesday. Tuesday night’s board meeting is canceled and will be rescheduled. Normal operations are set to resume on Wednesday but situation is being monitored.

– all schools and offices are closed for Tuesday. Tuesday night’s board meeting is canceled and will be rescheduled. Normal operations are set to resume on Wednesday but situation is being monitored. Pensacola State College — PSC has closed all offices and cancelled all on-campus classes and activities on Tuesday, January 21. Online classes and synchronous online classes will not be cancelled and will continue as usual. Essential personnel contacted by their supervisor should report as directed. A further announcement will be made about Wednesday.

— PSC has closed all offices and cancelled all on-campus classes and activities on Tuesday, January 21. Online classes and synchronous online classes will not be cancelled and will continue as usual. Essential personnel contacted by their supervisor should report as directed. A further announcement will be made about Wednesday. University of West Florida — All UWF locations will close on Tuesday, January 21. This includes all classes, events, campus activities and online courses. University officials will continue to monitor and update the campus community about the forecast for Wednesday, January 22.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY OFFICES

Escambia County offices will be closed Tuesday, including:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments

County Administration offices

West Florida Public Libraries - all locations

Escambia County Tax Collector - all offices

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office

Waste Services Administration and the Perdido Landfill

Escambia County Extension Services

Escambia County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller - all offices

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Area Transit and Customer Service

ECAT BUS SCHEDULE

ECAT buses and the UWF trolleys will not run Jan. 21. Normal bus service will resume Wednesday, Jan. 22.

ECUA

ECUA Sanitation collections will be delayed by one day. Tuesday’s collections will occur on Wednesday, with all subsequent collections running one day later throughout the week. Friday’s collections will be completed on Saturday.

ECUA offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 21. Additionally, the Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting scheduled for that day has been canceled.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town Hall will be closed on Tuesday. It will likely be closed Wednesday, but will follow Escambia County.

Tuesday’s town council meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 23 will bill list review at 6:45 and the council meeting at 7:00.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

All Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (DOH-Escambia) offices will be closed on January 21. Offices will remain closed until further notice.

CITY OF PENSACOLA

City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 21, including administrative offices, including city hall, departments and divisions not located at city hall, resource centers.

Pensacola International Airport will remain open. Please check with airlines about potential flight delays. Pensacola International Airport Administration Offices will be closed.

Monday and Tuesday sanitation routes will be collected Thursday and Friday, respectively.

COURT SYSTEM