Escambia County Attempted Homicide Suspect Arrested

January 2, 2025

An attempted homicide suspect wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office since last week is now behind bars.

Terrance James Franklin, 45, is charged with an attempted homicide that occurred after an argument on Christmas Day in the 3000 block of Michael Drive. He allegedly shot someone in the chest and leg with a shotgun. The victim was expected to survive.

Franklin was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 