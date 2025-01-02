Escambia County Attempted Homicide Suspect Arrested

An attempted homicide suspect wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office since last week is now behind bars.

Terrance James Franklin, 45, is charged with an attempted homicide that occurred after an argument on Christmas Day in the 3000 block of Michael Drive. He allegedly shot someone in the chest and leg with a shotgun. The victim was expected to survive.

Franklin was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.