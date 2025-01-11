Escambia (Alabama) Schools Report Student Info Portal Cyberattack

The Escambia County (AL) school district has announced a cybersecurity incident involving a student information portal.

In a statement issued late this week, Escambia County (AL) Schools said:

“Escambia County Schools was notified on January 7, 2025, of a recent cybersecurity incident involving PowerSchool, a widely used education software provider that provides our district’s student information system. On December 28, 2024, PowerSchool identified unauthorized access to specific customer information through its PowerSource portal. The company has assured us that the incident is contained, and there is no evidence of ongoing unauthorized activity or operational disruptions. Affected data may include sensitive personal information such as names and email addresses. Social security numbers were not involved. PowerSchool has implemented enhanced security measures, deactivated the compromised credentials, and offers credit monitoring and identity protection services for specific impacted individuals.”

The district said more information will be released when available.