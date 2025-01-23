EREC Still Asking Members To Conserve Electricity

January 23, 2025

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is still asking members to conserve electricity, not only to conserve electricity, but also to avoid potentially higher costs down the road.

EREC says members should keep energy usage minimal until at least 9 a.m. tomorrow. That keeps the peak demand as low as possible.

EREC is asking to lower their thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.  Load can be reduced by turning off all unneeded lights, TVs, etc. and postponing the use of electric appliances such as dishwashers, clothes dryers, and ovens.

Just over 700 EREC members in Escambia and Santa Rosa County were without power early Tuesday morning, but almost all were restored by midday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 