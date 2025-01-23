EREC Still Asking Members To Conserve Electricity

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is still asking members to conserve electricity, not only to conserve electricity, but also to avoid potentially higher costs down the road.

EREC says members should keep energy usage minimal until at least 9 a.m. tomorrow. That keeps the peak demand as low as possible.

EREC is asking to lower their thermostats to 68 degrees or lower. Load can be reduced by turning off all unneeded lights, TVs, etc. and postponing the use of electric appliances such as dishwashers, clothes dryers, and ovens.

Just over 700 EREC members in Escambia and Santa Rosa County were without power early Tuesday morning, but almost all were restored by midday.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.