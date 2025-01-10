Early Morning Crash Claims Life Of Motorcyclist In Escambia County

A motorcyclist was killed in an early Friday morning crash in Escambia County.

A motorcycle, driven by a 20-year-old male, was westbound on Commerce Park Circle, west of Pipeline Road about 12:20 a.m. when the driver failed to negotiate the curve to the right and collided with the curb.

The motorcycle continued into the wood line, throwing the rider from the motorcycle.

He was transported from the scene by ambulance to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced deceased.