DeSantis Appoints Five To UWF Board Of Trustees

Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced five appointments to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees.

None of them are UWF alumni, and none of them live in the Pensacola area.

The nominees, who must be confirmed by the Florida Senate, are:

Paul Bailey

Bailey is an Attorney for Welton Law Firm. Active in his community, he currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at Pensacola Christian College and is a Registered Instructor with the National Rifle Association. Bailey earned his bachelor’s degree in pre-law from Pensacola Christian College and his juris doctor from Regent University.

Gates Garcia

Garcia is the President and Chief Executive Officer at Pinehill Capital Partners. Active in his community, he currently serves on The Catholic University of America Busch School of Business Board of Visitors and was the recipient of the 2024 Richard and Jacqueline Lincoln Fellow for The Claremont Institute. Garcia earned his bachelor’s degree in media studies from The Catholic University of America and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

Adam Kissel

Kissel is a Visiting Fellow on Higher Education Reform for The Heritage Foundation, a Senior Fellow for the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, and a Visiting Scholar for the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Higher Education Programs with the United States Department of Education. Active in his community, he currently serves as the Chair of the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board and is a member of the Civics, History, & America’s Future Advisory Council for America250. Kissel earned his bachelor’s degree in English, American literature, and language from Harvard University and his master’s degree from the University of Chicago.

Scott Yenor, Ph.D.

Yenor is the Chairman of The Ambrose School Board, a Professor of Political Science at Boise State University, an Honored Visiting Graduate Faculty at Ashland University, and a Washington Fellow at The Claremont Institute’s Center for the American Way of Life. His research focuses on feminism, sexual liberation, and on dismantling the rule of social justice in America’s universities. He previously served as a Visiting Fellow on American Political Thought for The Heritage Foundation and a Fellow for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. Yenor earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and his doctorate degree in political science from Loyola University.

Chris Young

Young is a founder and Senior Partner at Perry & Young Law Firm, Chief Operating Officer for Adcock Bros, Inc. and is owner and President of Adcock Transport and Adcock Direct. Active in his community he has served the Chipola Appreciation Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the ARC of the Bay. He currently serves on the Ascension Bay Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors and is active in other local charities and civic groups. Young earned his associate degree from Chipola College and his Juris Doctor from Louisiana State University.