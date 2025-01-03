Century Opens Millennium Time Capsule. Here’s What They Found.

January 3, 2025

The Town of Century opened a millennium time capsule Friday afternoon finding a lot of wet items and a few notable glimpses at local history.

The time capsule was buried in front of the town hall on January 1, 2000. Over the past 25 years, water filled the concrete vault. Murky, dirty, stinky water also infiltrated the plastic bags and other containers inside. Most of the newspapers and other paper items were mush. Many photos had been printed on inkjet printers of the day, and the photos had washed away.

Several people present on Friday discovered items that they had placed in the capsule, or items from now-deceased relatives. A form created by the town back in 2000 asked residents to write down what was in each bag, along with their contact information and heirs with the apparent intent of returning the items in 2025. It should be noted that the form also asked for social security numbers because times were different in 2000, potentially exposing names, addresses and social security numbers of current local residents.

Some residents took family items home, and the Alger Sullivan Historical Society took the rest of the items to dry out what they can and document.

And, in a bit of a surprise, the lid covering the vault was signed by numerous people, most if not all of were high school seniors that graduated in the year 2000 (it’s pictured in the gallery).

Coming up by Monday on NorthEscambia.com, we’ll take a look at some of the treasures from the capsule and hear a unique local history story.

Written by William Reynolds 

 