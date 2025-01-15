Century Correctional Institution Is Reaccredited

The Century Correctional Institution is among seven correctional institutions in Florida to be reaccredited by the American Correctional Association (ACA) during the organization’s annual conference in Orlando.

The standards created and refined by the ACA represent fundamental practices that ensure staff and inmate safety and security, enhance staff morale, improve record maintenance and data management capabilities, and improve the function of the facility and agency at all levels.

Over the last year, ACA audit teams from across the country visited Century along with the Florida Women’s Reception Center, Reception and Medical Center, Santa Rosa, Lancaster, Marion and Suwannee correctional institutions to conduct comprehensive on-site audits of all aspects of prison operations. Each of these institutions were 100 percent compliant with mandatory standards.

“Each year, our staff consistently strive for excellence and maintain our position as a national leader in correctional practices. I take great pride in their daily dedication, which has earned us recognition for reaccreditation at these institutions,” said Florida Department of Corrections Deputy Secretary Richard Comerford. “Achieving ACA accreditation is a key opportunity to highlight our hard work, strengthen our foundation, and reaffirm our commitment to public safety. I want to express my gratitude to our leaders across the state who remain steadfast in their commitment to our essential mission.

NorthEscambia.com (above) and submitted (below) photos, click to enlarge.