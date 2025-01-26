Attic Fire Damages Molino Home Saturday Evening

January 26, 2025

An attic fire damaged a Molino home Saturday evening.

The fire was reported about 5:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of Highway 95A, across the street from Highland Baptist Church.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, but they were forced to cut a hole in the roof during the effort. The home also suffered water damage.

The fire was believed to have been sparked from a chimney. There were no injuries.

For additional photos, click here.

The Molino, Cantonment, Walnut Hill, and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 