Atmore Police Investigate Shooting; 20 Rounds Fired Into Vehicle

January 1, 2025

The Atmore Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night on Ashley Street.

Atmore Police responded to multiple reports of shorts fired in the 100 block of Ashley Street at about 11:13 p.m.

“Atmore officers immediately responded and found a male with a single gunshot to the lower extremity,” Chief Chuck Brooks said. “The male was transported by EMS to Atmore Community Hospital.”

Brooks said the male was sitting in a vehicle when the suspects began firing into the vehicle with what believed to be a high-powered rifle.

“Officers recovered approximately 20 .223 (caliber) shell casings from the scene,” he said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atmore Police at (250) 368-9141.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 