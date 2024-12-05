Tate’s Christian Neptune Signs With Division 1 USF

December 5, 2024

Tate High School senior Christian Neptune signed with Division 1 University of South Florida on Early National Signing Day Wednesday.

Neptune inked with the Bulls, over other offers that include Georgia Tech, Stanford and Louisville.

Out for the early part of his senior season with an injury, Neptune scored seven touchdowns in six games with 560 yards.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

