Tate High Cheerleaders Shine At Red Nose Raider Competition

December 8, 2024

The Tate High School cheerleaders delivered outstanding performances Saturday at the Navarre High School Red Nose Raider Cheerleader Competition, bringing home top placements across divisions.

The Aggie cheerleaders placed as follows:

Varsity

  • 1st Place: Traditional Routine
  • 2nd Place: Gameday Routine
  • Overall High Point Champions: Traditional Division

JV

  • 1st Place: Traditional Routine
  • 1st Place: Gameday Routine

Freshmen (competing in a all JV division)

  • 2nd Place: Traditional Routine
  • 3rd Place: Gameday Routine

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

