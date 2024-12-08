Tate High Cheerleaders Shine At Red Nose Raider Competition

The Tate High School cheerleaders delivered outstanding performances Saturday at the Navarre High School Red Nose Raider Cheerleader Competition, bringing home top placements across divisions.

The Aggie cheerleaders placed as follows:

Varsity

1st Place: Traditional Routine

Traditional Routine 2nd Place: Gameday Routine

Gameday Routine Overall High Point Champions: Traditional Division

JV

1st Place: Traditional Routine

Traditional Routine 1st Place: Gameday Routine

Freshmen (competing in a all JV division)

2nd Place: Traditional Routine

Traditional Routine 3rd Place: Gameday Routine

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.