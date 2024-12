Santa Plans Visits To Libraries Across Escambia County

Santa Claus will be visiting West Florida Library locations throughout Escambia County this month for picture and fund activities.

The schedule, listed by library location, is as follows:

Century Library

Tuesday, December 10, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Molino Library

Wednesday, December 4, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Thursday, December 19, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Bellview Library

Wednesday, December 4, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 17, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Tryon Library

Tuesday, December 10, 3–4 p.m.

Thursday, December 19, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Pensacola Library

Tuesday, December 3, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 21, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Southwest Library

Tuesday, December 3, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Friday, December 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Westside Library

Thursday, December 12, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.