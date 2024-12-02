Molino Man Arrested On Drug Charges After FHP Chase

A Molino man was arrested on multiple drug charges after allegedly fleeing from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Johnny Ray Smith, 53, was charged with fleeing and eluding, driving without a valid license, failing to have proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, reckless driving, attached tag not assigned, and resisting arrest without violence.

FHP said a trooper attempted to stop Smith on his motorcycle on Pine Forest Road for speeding and passing a pickup truck on the right shoulder of the road. FHP said the trooper passed Smith and pulled in front of him, but Smith fled when the trooper exited his patrol vehicle.

Troopers later located the motorcycle on its side at Green Hills Road and Pine Forest Road. After a foot chase, a trooper tased Smith and he was taken into custody with the assistance of an off-duty Escambia County Corrections officer.

Troopers reported finding a glass pipe, butane lighter and substance in a glass pipe that contained a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an arrest report. The report states Smith was speaking incoherently and began to lose consciousness. He was transported to Baptist Hospital for evaluation.

Smith remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $28,500.