Here’s Where To Watch Today’s College Football Playoff Games

Here is today’s college football playoff schedule and where to watch the games.

All times are Central.

Week 15

11 a.m. | No. 15 Arizona State vs. No. 16 Iowa State | Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington, Texas) | ABC

11 a.m. | Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio University | MAC Championship Game (Detroit, Michigan) | ESPN

1 p.m. | Southern at Jackson State (SWAC Championship) | ESPN2

1 p.m. | Montana at South Dakota State (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Rhode Island at Mercer (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

1 p.m. | Villanova at UIW (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

2 p.m. | UT Martin at Montana State (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Abilene Christian at North Dakota State (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Tarleton State at South Dakota (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

3 p.m. | No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia | SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) | ABC

3 p.m. | Illinois State at UC Davis (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

6:30 p.m. | Louisiana vs. Marshall | Sun Belt Championship Game | ESPN

7 p.m. | No. 8 SMU vs. No. 17 Clemson | ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, North Carolina) | ABC

7 p.m. | No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State | Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis) | CBS

8 p.m. | Lehigh at Idaho (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

Friday Scores