FHP Seeks Info On Fatal HIt And Run In JCPenney Parking Lot

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeing information and witnesses following a fatal hit and run crash that occurred in the JCPenney parking lot on Davis Highway.

A homeless man was located in the north parking lot about 4:40 a.m. on December 21, in an area where semis and commercial vehicles typically park. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

FHP said e victim sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

So far, troopers have not been able to identify a suspect.

FHP Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking any witnesses with information regarding the incident that may have seen the incident or can identify any of the trucks that were parked there prior to the incident.

The investigators believe the incident occurred between 2 and 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal J. McLeod at (850) 960-8216 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.