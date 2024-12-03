Escambia County Kicks Off The ‘Keep The Wreath Green’ Fire Safety Campaign

Escambia County Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the Pensacola Fire Department, launched its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign for December. While a joyous time of year, cold weather, holiday decorations and festivities can create serious fire dangers. Firefighters hope to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple, life-saving holiday safety tips each day in December.

During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths will be on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential or commercial structure fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes. In 2022, 16 bulbs were changed to red on county wreaths, while one bulb was changed in the city.

“Keep the Wreath Green is a great initiative that literally brings to light the importance of fire safety at home,” said Fire Chief Adam Harrison. “Any time there is a fire where someone is displaced, you will notice a red bulb on that wreath. I want to encourage every resident to do their part in making sure that we keep our wreaths green this holiday season.”

Escambia County recorded 13 residential fires during December 2023, represented by 13 red bulbs in the “Keep the Wreath Green” in the annual fire safety campaign.

If your home does not have a working smoke detector, call Escambia County Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376) or (850) 436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.

Pictured above: A “Keep the Wreath Green” display at the McDavid Fire Station. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.