Eight Additional ‘Purple Star Schools’ Designated In Escambia County

Eight additional schools in Escambia County have been added as Purple Star Schools of Distinction by the Florida Department of Education for their support of children of military families for the 2024-25 school year through the 2026-27 school year.

“We encourage every school in the state to strive to better serve military families and earn the designation,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday afternoon. “I am proud to recognize these schools and school districts for their efforts to support our military families and earn the Purple Star designation.”

The most recent schools to achieve this honor are:

Beulah Middle School

Ferry Pass Elementary School

George Stone Technical College

Kingsfield Elementary School

Navy Point Elementary School

Pensacola High School

Ransom Middle School

Redeemer Lutheran School (Private)

There are now 28 total schools in Escambia County recognized as a Purple Star School of Distinction.

Those previously designated were:

Bailey Middle

Beulah Academy of Science

Beulah Elementary School

Bellview Elementary School

Blue Angels Elementary

Booker T. Washington High School

Brown-Barge Middle School

Ernest Ward Middle School

Escambia High School

Global Learning Academy

Hellen Caro Elementary School

J. H. Workman Middle School

J. M. Tate High School

Jim Allen Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary School

N.B. Cook Elementary

Pine Forest High School

Pine Meadow Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

West Florida High School

The entire Santa Rosa County School District was named a Purple Star School District of Distinction Designation for the 2024-25 school year through the 2026-27 school year.

To earn the Florida Purple Star School of Distinction designation, schools are required to maintain the following: