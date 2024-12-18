Eight Additional ‘Purple Star Schools’ Designated In Escambia County
December 18, 2024
Eight additional schools in Escambia County have been added as Purple Star Schools of Distinction by the Florida Department of Education for their support of children of military families for the 2024-25 school year through the 2026-27 school year.
“We encourage every school in the state to strive to better serve military families and earn the designation,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday afternoon. “I am proud to recognize these schools and school districts for their efforts to support our military families and earn the Purple Star designation.”
The most recent schools to achieve this honor are:
- Beulah Middle School
- Ferry Pass Elementary School
- George Stone Technical College
- Kingsfield Elementary School
- Navy Point Elementary School
- Pensacola High School
- Ransom Middle School
- Redeemer Lutheran School (Private)
There are now 28 total schools in Escambia County recognized as a Purple Star School of Distinction.
Those previously designated were:
- Bailey Middle
- Beulah Academy of Science
- Beulah Elementary School
- Bellview Elementary School
- Blue Angels Elementary
- Booker T. Washington High School
- Brown-Barge Middle School
- Ernest Ward Middle School
- Escambia High School
- Global Learning Academy
- Hellen Caro Elementary School
- J. H. Workman Middle School
- J. M. Tate High School
- Jim Allen Elementary
- Lipscomb Elementary School
- N.B. Cook Elementary
- Pine Forest High School
- Pine Meadow Elementary
- Pleasant Grove Elementary
- West Florida High School
The entire Santa Rosa County School District was named a Purple Star School District of Distinction Designation for the 2024-25 school year through the 2026-27 school year.
To earn the Florida Purple Star School of Distinction designation, schools are required to maintain the following:
- A military point-of-contact to serve as a liaison for military families;
- A school webpage for military students and families that includes specifically-focused resources like academic planning, transition planning, and educational opportunities;
- A student-led transition program to assist military students coming into the school;
- Professional development training for staff to identify and respond to the needs of military families;
- 5% open-enrollment seats for military students and families; and
- Three elective opportunities to further support military families, such as participating in a service project to connect the school with the military community, hosting an annual military recognition event, or offering a JROTC program, among others.
