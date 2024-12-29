Ed Spainhower Names Escambia County Employee of the Year

December 29, 2024

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners has named Ed Spainhower, human resources specialist in the Employee Relations division of the Human Resources department, as the 2024 Employee of the Year. He has worked with Escambia County for a decade.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens Escambia County and feel privileged to work with and for the outstanding men and women of the county workforce,” Spainhower said. “I feel honored to receive this recognition and am thankful for those folks that support me in my duties. I could not excel at my job without the support of those I work with.”

As a human resources specialist, Spainhower maintains employee records, facilitates training opportunities, oversees all FMLA and ADA processes, and educates county staff on human relations policies and procedures, all while ensuring compliance with employment laws and fostering positive relationships with employees.

