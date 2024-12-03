Century Man Charged With Strangling His Wife

A Century man has been charged with strangling his wife.

William Lee Reed, 58, was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $7,500.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Reed, her live-in husband, became involved in an altercation. The disagreement started when Reed began yelling at her for not doing household chores, according to an arrest report, before he grabbed her by the neck and began strangling her. She left the home to attend church, and that’s where she called deputies, the report continues.

Deputies noted in their report that the victim had marks on both sides of her neck and a mark on her right wrist and a large bruise with swelling on her right leg just below the knee. Reed was appended at the couple’s residence without incident.

Reed told deputies that the couple’s altercation was only verbal. He stated that he was angry that his wife was going to attend church without first doing the household chores, and that she jumped on him and threw a Bible at his head, according to the report.