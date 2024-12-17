Tate Lady Aggies Down Northview (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 70-23 Monday night during Ugly Sweater Night at Tate’s Fryman Gym.

Sam Williams led the Aggies on the court with 23 points. Brelynn Morris added 18 for Tate, while Taylor Malone had 10 points and Sarah Mitchell contributed eight. Other Aggie scorers were Amerie McGee with five, Kahri Davis with four and Kaylie Mitchell with two. Northview stats were not reported.

The Tate Lady Aggies will host Navarre on Wednesday in their final game until the new year. Northview will enjoy a long winter break until a January 9, 2025, game against Pensacola Catholic.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.