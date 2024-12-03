International Paper Awards $57,000 In Grants To Local Nonprofits

International Paper’s Pensacola Mill has awarded $57,000 in International Paper Foundation grants to 18 local organizations.

“Through these grants, we aim to drive positive change, investing not just in projects but in the overall well-being of our community,” said Whitney Fike, regional communications manager. “These funds are crucial in supporting community-driven initiatives that tackle hunger, promote health and wellness, enhance children’s education, and provide disaster relief assistance.”

For more photos, click here.

Local community organizations and their projects awarded grants for 2024 were:

Autism Pensacola, Kids for Camp

Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies (BRACE), EscaReady: Disaster Preparedness Essentials Program

Council on Aging of West Florida, Student Butterfly Kits

Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, Tools for Teachers

ReadyKids!, Ready Readers and Pages of Possibilities

Harvest Community Outreach, Food for the Holiday

Independence for the Blind, Classroom iPads

Jim Allen Elementary, Reaching Reluctant Readers

Manna Food Bank, Healthy Kids Initiative

Ministry Village at Olive, Tender Hearts Caring Hands storage unit cooling

Northwest Florida Community Outreach, Replenish for the Finish

Pace Center for Girls, IP Reach Girls

Pensacola Little Theatre, Spring into Art: Connecting Theatre and Community

Pensacola MESS Hall, Illuminate: Light

Sacred Heart Foundation, Maternal Health Bags

Tate High School AJROTC, Physical Training/Mega Ball/Drill Team:

Valerie’s House, IP Month of Caring

Whistleblowers of America, Be A Giraffe Education Pilot Project

IP said the grants demonstrate the company’s commitment to education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet.

Grants were determined after careful committee review with local team members. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.