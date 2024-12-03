International Paper Awards $57,000 In Grants To Local Nonprofits
December 9, 2024
International Paper’s Pensacola Mill has awarded $57,000 in International Paper Foundation grants to 18 local organizations.
“Through these grants, we aim to drive positive change, investing not just in projects but in the overall well-being of our community,” said Whitney Fike, regional communications manager. “These funds are crucial in supporting community-driven initiatives that tackle hunger, promote health and wellness, enhance children’s education, and provide disaster relief assistance.”
Local community organizations and their projects awarded grants for 2024 were:
- Autism Pensacola, Kids for Camp
- Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies (BRACE), EscaReady: Disaster Preparedness Essentials Program
- Council on Aging of West Florida, Student Butterfly Kits
- Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, Tools for Teachers
- ReadyKids!, Ready Readers and Pages of Possibilities
- Harvest Community Outreach, Food for the Holiday
- Independence for the Blind, Classroom iPads
- Jim Allen Elementary, Reaching Reluctant Readers
- Manna Food Bank, Healthy Kids Initiative
- Ministry Village at Olive, Tender Hearts Caring Hands storage unit cooling
- Northwest Florida Community Outreach, Replenish for the Finish
- Pace Center for Girls, IP Reach Girls
- Pensacola Little Theatre, Spring into Art: Connecting Theatre and Community
- Pensacola MESS Hall, Illuminate: Light
- Sacred Heart Foundation, Maternal Health Bags
- Tate High School AJROTC, Physical Training/Mega Ball/Drill Team:
- Valerie’s House, IP Month of Caring
- Whistleblowers of America, Be A Giraffe Education Pilot Project
IP said the grants demonstrate the company’s commitment to education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet.
Grants were determined after careful committee review with local team members. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
