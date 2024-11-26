When Will New ‘Paper Park’ At Former IP Golf Course Open?

Construction is continuing at a new park to be known as “Paper Park” on the 68-acre former International Paper golf course in Cantonment. An official opening date for the park is expected in January.

In April, Escambia County leased the property at Highway 29 and Muscogee Road to develop it into a park.

Walking trails have been constructed around the park, and playgrounds have been installed. When we stopped by Sunday morning, several families were already using the playground.

The Escambia County Commission approved the purchase of a play structure and 704 square feet recreational shelter with tables for the property. The total was $369,775.76 for purchase and installation of the GameTime equipment. The recreational area will be open to the public free of charge during daylight hours once completed and opened.

The purchase is being funded from the Cantonment Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA).

Under the lease agreement for, Escambia County will pay a $5,000 lease fee the first year with an annual increase of 5% with the lease reading $6,077.53 by year five.

The Champion Golf Club course has been closed since 2017.

Pictured: The new Paper Park in Cantonment as seen Sunday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.