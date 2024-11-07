Escambia Elections Boss: Election Was Smooth, Turnout Exceeds 75%

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender says he’s pleased with voter turnout for the 2024 general election, and there were no major voting issues in the county.

Of the 214,651 eligible voters in Escambia County, there were 164,484 that voted for a turnout of 76.63%.

“Overall, it was a good day,” Bender said Wednesday. “It was a successful election.”

There were a few election day issues — problems with older equipment used to check in voters that was already near end of life and set for replacement, but nothing that directly impacted ballots.

The general election is not yet over for Bender who is looking at several tasks that must be completed.

“The work we do on the backend is just as important,” he said. There are reports, verifications, scanning write-in votes, checking provision ballots and other talks to complete before the vote is certified. It’s all due by the time the vote is certified as official on November 14, 10 days after election day.