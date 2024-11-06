Voters Renew Half-cent Sales Tax For Escambia Schools

Voters in Escambia County approved the renewal of a half-cent sales tax for schools.

With 80 of 80 precincts reporting, 68.91% (105,969) votes were for the referendum, while 31.09% (48,251) voted against.

The current half-cent tax, which was passed a decade ago, expires on December 31, 2027. The 10-year referendum that passed Tuesday will go into effect on January 1, 2028. The sales tax, which amounts to 50 cents for every $100 spent, was first approved in 1997.

The half-cent sales tax funds can pay to construct new school, along with additions and renovations to existing schools. The funds can also acquire or improve land and add or upgrade equipment at schools.

“Over the years, this innovative funding source has become a cornerstone for the school district’s ambitious projects, providing crucial support for the construction of replacement schools such as AK Suter Elementary, Ernest Ward Middle, and Pleasant Grove Elementary, as well as new schools like Global Learning Academy, Kingsfield Elementary, and Beulah Middle,” Escambia County School Superintendent Keith Leonard said recently. “These funds have also supported renovations and additions at existing facilities: West Florida High, OJ Semmes Elementary, Ferry Pass Middle, Pensacola High, and essential advancements in technology.”

Pictured: Ernest Ward Middle School. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.