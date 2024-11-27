Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests On Drug Charges

November 27, 2024

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop led to the arrest of two people on drug charges.

A deputy stopped a silver Kia Optima on W Street for a traffic violation during which narcotics were observed in plain view. ECSO said a search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Daquarius Dashawn Bell, 30, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of marijuana. Jaden Rae King, 21, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

King remained in the Escambia County jail without bond, while King was jailed with bond set at $3,000.

Pictured below: A labeled photo provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office showing drugs allegedly seized after a traffic stop. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 