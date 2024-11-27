Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests On Drug Charges

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop led to the arrest of two people on drug charges.

A deputy stopped a silver Kia Optima on W Street for a traffic violation during which narcotics were observed in plain view. ECSO said a search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Daquarius Dashawn Bell, 30, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of marijuana. Jaden Rae King, 21, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

King remained in the Escambia County jail without bond, while King was jailed with bond set at $3,000.

Pictured below: A labeled photo provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office showing drugs allegedly seized after a traffic stop. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.