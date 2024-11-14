Semi, Pickup Crash Closes Highway 29 For Hours In Cantonment

A crash involving a pickup truck and a semi closed Highway 29 in Cantonment for hours Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old pickup truck driver told troopers that he could not see due to the sun in his eyes when he tried to make a left turn in front of the semi-truck from Highway 29 to Neal Road about 7:23 a.m. After the collision, the semi ran off the road and into the ditch.

For a more photos, click here.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries and was not transported, while the semi driver was transported with minor injuries to a Pensacola hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the pickup truck was cited for failure to yield right of way.

The roadway was closed for hours for cleanup, including the accident vehicles, a diesel fuel spill. and a large number of screws and other material on the road.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.