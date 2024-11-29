Most Local Government Offices Closed Today For The Thanksgiving Holiday
November 29, 2024
As the Thanksgiving holiday continues, most government offices will be closed Friday.
Escambia County:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Waste Services Administration
- Escambia County Area Transit Administration
- UWF trolley service
The Perdido Landfill will be open Friday. ECAT buses will run a regular schedule.
ECUA
All residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections that would normally be made on Friday will be one day later on Saturday. ECUA offices are closed on Friday.
Town of Century
The Town of Century is closed Friday and resume normal business hours on Monday.
