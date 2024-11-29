Most Local Government Offices Closed Today For The Thanksgiving Holiday

As the Thanksgiving holiday continues, most government offices will be closed Friday.

Escambia County:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Waste Services Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administration

UWF trolley service

The Perdido Landfill will be open Friday. ECAT buses will run a regular schedule.

ECUA

All residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections that would normally be made on Friday will be one day later on Saturday. ECUA offices are closed on Friday.

Town of Century

The Town of Century is closed Friday and resume normal business hours on Monday.