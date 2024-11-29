Most Local Government Offices Closed Today For The Thanksgiving Holiday

November 29, 2024

As the Thanksgiving holiday continues, most government offices will be closed Friday.

Escambia County:

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)
  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Waste Services Administration
  • Escambia County Area Transit Administration
  • UWF trolley service

The Perdido Landfill will be open Friday. ECAT buses will run a regular schedule.

ECUA

All residential sanitation, recycling, and yard trash collections that would normally be made on Friday will be one day later on Saturday. ECUA offices are closed on Friday.

Town of Century

The Town of Century is closed Friday and resume normal business hours on Monday.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 