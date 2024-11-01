Here Is This Week’s High School Football Schedule

November 1, 2024

Here is Friday night’s  high school football schedule from the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Flomaton 6, Northview 0 [Thursday-Story, photos...]
  • Escambia at Tate
  • Jay at J.U. Blacksher (Uriah)
  • Gulf Breeze at Pensacola
  • West Florida at Pine Forest
  • Pace at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
  • Central at Wewahitchka
  • Pensacola Catholic at St. John Paul II
  • Niceville at Navarre, 7:30 p.m.
  • Bye: Washington

ALABAMA

Pictured: The Flomaton Hurricanes defeated the Northview Chiefs 6-0 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo.

