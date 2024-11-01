Here Is This Week’s High School Football Schedule
November 1, 2024
Here is Friday night’s high school football schedule from the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Flomaton 6, Northview 0 [Thursday-Story, photos...]
- Escambia at Tate
- Jay at J.U. Blacksher (Uriah)
- Gulf Breeze at Pensacola
- West Florida at Pine Forest
- Pace at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
- Central at Wewahitchka
- Pensacola Catholic at St. John Paul II
- Niceville at Navarre, 7:30 p.m.
- Bye: Washington
ALABAMA
- W.S. Neal at T.R. Miller
Pictured: The Flomaton Hurricanes defeated the Northview Chiefs 6-0 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo.
