Here Is This Week’s High School Football Schedule

Here is Friday night’s high school football schedule from the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Flomaton 6, Northview 0 [Thursday-Story, photos...]

Escambia at Tate

Jay at J.U. Blacksher (Uriah)

Gulf Breeze at Pensacola

West Florida at Pine Forest

Pace at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Wewahitchka

Pensacola Catholic at St. John Paul II

Niceville at Navarre, 7:30 p.m.

Bye: Washington

ALABAMA

Flomaton 6, Northview 0 [Thursday-Story, photos...]

W.S. Neal at T.R. Miller

Pictured: The Flomaton Hurricanes defeated the Northview Chiefs 6-0 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com photo.