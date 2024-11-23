Escambia Schools Announce Top 10 Teachers Of The Year

Escambia County Public Schools have announced the Top 10 Teachers of the Year nominees.

The Top 10 Teachers of the Year (in alphabetical order) are:

Brooke Ferrara – Beulah Elementary

Nora Guy – Brown Barge Middle

Stacie Hammer – Ransom Middle

LeAnne Jenkins – Beulah Middle

Kristin Maum – Tate High School

Karen Privett – Washington High School

Erin Quinlan – Hellen Caro Elementary

Kelly Reed – Global Learning Academy

Jacey Taylor – Jim Allen Elementary

Laura Wiggins – Kingsfield Elementary

Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.