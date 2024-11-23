Escambia Schools Announce Top 10 Teachers Of The Year
November 23, 2024
Escambia County Public Schools have announced the Top 10 Teachers of the Year nominees.
The Top 10 Teachers of the Year (in alphabetical order) are:
- Brooke Ferrara – Beulah Elementary
- Nora Guy – Brown Barge Middle
- Stacie Hammer – Ransom Middle
- LeAnne Jenkins – Beulah Middle
- Kristin Maum – Tate High School
- Karen Privett – Washington High School
- Erin Quinlan – Hellen Caro Elementary
- Kelly Reed – Global Learning Academy
- Jacey Taylor – Jim Allen Elementary
- Laura Wiggins – Kingsfield Elementary
Nominated teachers will compete for selection as the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.
