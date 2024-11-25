Escambia County Fire Rescue Fire Academy Holds Graduation

November 25, 2024

Member of the Escambia County Fire Rescue Fire Academy graduated over the weekend during a ceremony at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Escambia County Fire Rescue administration gave directions to the ECFR Training Division to proceed with the development and implementation of the ECFR Fire Academy in May 2024. With the projected growth of Escambia County and the need to provide the highest level of protection for its citizens, the training division conducted a physical abilities test, hired 12 employees as fire cadets, and began their education journey through the Florida State Fire College with a required 492 hours of training to become Firefighter 2-certified.

Three volunteer firefighters joined the fire cadets to continue the training for their state certification test last week. The education offered during the fire academy included Firefighting, emergency medical responder, live fire training and vehicle extrication.

The ECFR Fire Academy instructors are all ECFR firefighters and lieutenants led by Lt. Jason Crabbe.

