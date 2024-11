ECSO Investigating Shooting At Escambia County Bar

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting at an Escambia County bar.

The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. at Mugs & Jugs at 12080 Scenic Highway.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the left.

Further details have not been released.