Coldest Nights Of The Season So Far Tonight, Friday Night

The coldest nights of the season so far are ahead for Thursday and Friday nights.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.