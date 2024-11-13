Century Paying $500 COVID-19 Stipend To Some Employees

The Century Town Council recently approved and a $500 stipend for some r some employees.

The council voted to approve one-time $500 stipend payments to eligible employees “in recognition of their contributions during the Town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The council authorized an expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the bonus for employees that were employed prior to May 11, 2023. Like other municipalities, Century has until the end of the year to obligate their ARPA funds and until December 31, 2026, to fully expand the funds.

Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. said the employees deserved to be recognized for their efforts during COVID. He said a total 11 employees will receive the stipend payments.

NorhtEscambia.com file photo.