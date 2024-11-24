Central High Cheerleaders Perform At Halftime Of Alabama Game
November 24, 2024
Last weekend, the Central High School cheerleading squad had a chance to perform at the University of Alabama homecoming game and dance at halftime.
“This was such a great experience for our girls and we are so glad that we could take them,” Central cheer assistant coach Kassidi Calloway said.
The Central High cheerleading roster includes:
- Head coach: Savannah Paramore
- Assistant coaches: Kassadi Calloway, Jescie Roberts
- Amya Allen, 7th grade
- Adalynn Kilburn, 7th grade
- Morgann Caraway, 7th grade
- Isabel Holloway, 8th grade (captain)
- Leiah Brown, 8th grade
- Adela Freeman, 9th grade
- AbbyGail Jakes, 9th grade
- Natalee Morris, 9th grade
- Summer Bowman, 9th grade
- Cambridge Gordon, 10th grade
- Jordan Newbegin, 10th grade
- Ziva Payne, 10th grade
- Savannah Sullivan, 10th grade
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
