Central High Cheerleaders Perform At Halftime Of Alabama Game

Last weekend, the Central High School cheerleading squad had a chance to perform at the University of Alabama homecoming game and dance at halftime.

“This was such a great experience for our girls and we are so glad that we could take them,” Central cheer assistant coach Kassidi Calloway said.

The Central High cheerleading roster includes:

Head coach: Savannah Paramore

Assistant coaches: Kassadi Calloway, Jescie Roberts

Amya Allen, 7th grade

Adalynn Kilburn, 7th grade

Morgann Caraway, 7th grade

Isabel Holloway, 8th grade (captain)

Leiah Brown, 8th grade

Adela Freeman, 9th grade

AbbyGail Jakes, 9th grade

Natalee Morris, 9th grade

Summer Bowman, 9th grade

Cambridge Gordon, 10th grade

Jordan Newbegin, 10th grade

Ziva Payne, 10th grade

Savannah Sullivan, 10th grade

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.