Central High Cheerleaders Perform At Halftime Of Alabama Game

November 24, 2024

Last weekend, the Central High School cheerleading squad had a chance to perform at the University of Alabama homecoming game and dance at halftime.

“This was such a great experience for our girls and we are so glad that we could take them,” Central cheer assistant coach Kassidi Calloway said.

The Central High cheerleading roster includes:

  • Head coach: Savannah Paramore
  • Assistant coaches: Kassadi Calloway, Jescie Roberts
  • Amya Allen, 7th grade
  • Adalynn Kilburn, 7th grade
  • Morgann Caraway, 7th grade
  • Isabel Holloway, 8th grade (captain)
  • Leiah Brown, 8th grade
  • Adela Freeman, 9th grade
  • AbbyGail Jakes, 9th grade
  • Natalee Morris, 9th grade
  • Summer Bowman, 9th grade
  • Cambridge Gordon, 10th grade
  • Jordan Newbegin, 10th grade
  • Ziva Payne, 10th grade
  • Savannah Sullivan, 10th grade

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

