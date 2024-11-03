Cantonment Church Hosting Affordable CPR Class for Community

November 3, 2024

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church in Cantonment is hosting a Red Cross CPR and First Aid class on November 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This training, which covers adult and pediatric CPR, usually costs $186, but St. Monica’s ministry is covering all but $25. The class is open to the public, though space is limited to 14 participants. Those interested can find more information at St. Monica’s website.

Located at 699 South Highway 95-A, St. Monica’s Episcopal Church serves the Cantonment and Molino communities through programs like “St. Monica Saves,” a ministry that offers essential life-saving skills. Now in its second year, this initiative has trained dozens of community members in CPR and First Aid.

The same day, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Monica’s will also host its annual Fall Market, featuring nearly 20 vendors and renowned barbecue. This family-friendly event showcases the church’s ongoing community outreach, which also includes a Beans and Rice ministry and a thriving children’s program. For further details, visit St. Monica’s website.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 